Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 33.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 19.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 3.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.17. The stock had a trading volume of 9,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,934. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.67 and a 12 month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

