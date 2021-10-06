Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 2,098 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Diodes by 874.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Diodes by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $87.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,668. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.25. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $440.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,532,492.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 39,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $3,307,407.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,742 shares of company stock worth $14,849,164. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Diodes Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

