Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,353 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,139,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 292,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.74. 67,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.21. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.48 and a 52 week high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

