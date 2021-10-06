Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Down 6%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.55 and last traded at $31.55. 3,673 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 481,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $648.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,408,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after acquiring an additional 611,991 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 6,215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

