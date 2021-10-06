Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDBKY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 17,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,054. Nedbank Group has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th.

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking, Wealth, Centre, and Africa Regions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking, and market solutions.

