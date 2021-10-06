Needham & Company LLC Increases Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target to $48.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XENE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

XENE stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 522,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,504. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,685,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $7,658,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 960.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 47,641 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

