Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.99 Million

Equities research analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to report $10.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.36 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions posted sales of $21.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $51.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.48 million to $51.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $94.72 million, with estimates ranging from $83.58 million to $105.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEPT shares. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 31.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,123 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 981.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 127,029 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $2,311,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 163,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 457,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 300,893 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEPT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.57. 378,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,618. The firm has a market cap of $95.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.42. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

