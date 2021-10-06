Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Short Interest Update

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,498,300 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the August 31st total of 1,175,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

NSRGF stock opened at $122.88 on Wednesday. Nestlé has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

