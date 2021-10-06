Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Short Interest Up 54.9% in September

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the August 31st total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,418,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSAV opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Net Savings Link has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc is an integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset industries. The firm also provides a range of services, such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, and information technology.

