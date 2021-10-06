New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Barclays

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, hitting $25.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,939. New Fortress Energy has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.08.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,625,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,993,000 after buying an additional 1,486,963 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,742,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,734,000 after purchasing an additional 584,769 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,633,000 after purchasing an additional 871,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 438,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,142 shares in the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

