New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Up 5.2%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $25.89. 13,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 563,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFE. Credit Suisse Group raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -57.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,551.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.