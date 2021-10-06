New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) and Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Financial Contrast

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) and Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.1% of New Jersey Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Archaea Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of New Jersey Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares New Jersey Resources and Archaea Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Jersey Resources 8.02% 14.52% 4.69% Archaea Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for New Jersey Resources and Archaea Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Jersey Resources 1 1 3 0 2.40 Archaea Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus target price of $42.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.08%. Given New Jersey Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe New Jersey Resources is more favorable than Archaea Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Jersey Resources and Archaea Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Jersey Resources $1.95 billion 1.77 $193.92 million $2.06 17.43 Archaea Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

New Jersey Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Archaea Energy.

Summary

New Jersey Resources beats Archaea Energy on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services. The New Jersey Natural Gas segment provides regulated retail natural gas service to residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey. The NJR Clean Energy Ventures segment invests in, owns and operates solar projects. The NJR Energy Services segment manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services in the U.S. and Canada. The NJR Midstream segment serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. The NJR Home Services segment provides heating, ventilation and cooling service, sales and installation of appliances services to its customers, as well as solar installation projects, and is the primary contributor to home services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Wall,

Archaea Energy Company Profile

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners. Archaea Energy LLC, formerly known as Rice Acquisition Corp., is based in CARNEGIE, Pa.

