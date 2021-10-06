New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives $13.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 62.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYCB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,917,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. Research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

