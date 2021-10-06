Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Down 29.9% in September

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the August 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCMGY remained flat at $$16.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. 58,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,371. Newcrest Mining has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

