Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) SVP Blake Rhodes Sells 500 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blake Rhodes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $53.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,910. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average is $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Newmont by 18.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Newmont by 15.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,612,000 after purchasing an additional 358,368 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Newmont by 5.8% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont by 20.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

