NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Gap Down to $5.00

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $4.81. NexGen Energy shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 71,427 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

