NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.20.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NEP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.96. The company had a trading volume of 204,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,472. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $60.80 and a 1 year high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,924 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,303 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

