NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Up to $4.69

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.69, but opened at $4.81. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 14,288 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

