Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Shares Down 2.4%

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) shares fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.15. 444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of -0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45.

About Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)

Nihon Kohden Corp. engages in the medical electronic equipment business. Its products include electrocardiograph, electroencephalograph, evoked potential/EMG, sleep diagnostic, patient monitoring, hematology, hemostasis, ventilation products, and others. The company was founded by Yoshio Ogino on August 7, 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

