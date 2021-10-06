Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NCRBF remained flat at $$37.30 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.89. Nippon Carbon has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Nippon Carbon Company Profile

Nippon Carbon Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon products in Japan. It offers carbon fiber products, including molded heat insulating materials for high temperature furnaces; CARBORON, a soft felt used in a range of heat insulators for high temperature furnaces; C/C Composite, a lightweight carbon material used in heat resistant composite structural members, high temperature furnace materials, trays, jigs, etc.; and CARBEST, a carbon fiber packing material.

