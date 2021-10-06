Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS NCRBF remained flat at $$37.30 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.89. Nippon Carbon has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $42.80.
Nippon Carbon Company Profile
