Node Runners (NDR) Market Cap Reaches $1.34 Million

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. One Node Runners coin can now be purchased for $55.56 or 0.00101913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Node Runners has traded up 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. Node Runners has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $87,665.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00050463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.40 or 0.00233697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00112942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00011997 BTC.

Node Runners Profile

Node Runners (CRYPTO:NDR) is a coin. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,077 coins. Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

