Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Update

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,400 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the August 31st total of 283,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 401,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Nomura by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nomura by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Nomura by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 146,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Nomura had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
