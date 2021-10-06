Nord/LB Reiterates “€102.50” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €102.50 ($120.59) target price by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.60% from the company’s previous close.

PUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Puma in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Puma in a report on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Puma in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €113.54 ($133.58).

PUM opened at €98.94 ($116.40) on Monday. Puma has a 1-year low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 1-year high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of €103.89 and a 200-day moving average of €96.80.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

