Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 29,391 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.20.

NSC traded up $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.81. The company had a trading volume of 46,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.15 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.93. The company has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

