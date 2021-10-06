NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €52.00 by Berenberg Bank

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOEJ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NORMA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.00 ($50.59).

ETR:NOEJ traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €35.74 ($42.05). The stock had a trading volume of 39,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €25.88 ($30.45) and a 12 month high of €49.36 ($58.07).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

