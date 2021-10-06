Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) shot up 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.69 and last traded at $23.56. 22,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,037,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.