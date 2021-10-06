NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,106 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $210.29. The company had a trading volume of 76,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,337. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.