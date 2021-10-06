NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 141,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 97,315 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 148,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,199,254. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

