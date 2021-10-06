Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 4,418 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $69,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.85. 2,881,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,917. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.30. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $58.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

