Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,133,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,153 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.91% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $88,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Well Done LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,379. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $55.45 and a 52 week high of $81.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.69.

