Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $129.55 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,948 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $129,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,931 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,135,000 after acquiring an additional 459,491 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,434,000. KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Facebook by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,639 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 126.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after buying an additional 22,698 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.85.

Shares of FB traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $333.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,320,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,743,291. The company has a market cap of $940.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.46. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total transaction of $25,662,827.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total transaction of $87,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,583,765 shares of company stock valued at $929,571,298 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.