Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $143.06 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,079 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $143,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.34. 689,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,129. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

