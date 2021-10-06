Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $67.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,725 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $67,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 106,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,804 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $623,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,589,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $104.88. The stock had a trading volume of 341,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,431. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $68.74 and a twelve month high of $111.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.64.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.