Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $905.53 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,554,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,725 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $905,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $1,979,000. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.1% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,448,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $359.67. The company had a trading volume of 55,890,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,845,121. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $266.97 and a fifty-two week high of $382.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

