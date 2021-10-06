Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stake Lifted by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,231,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,256 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $36,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth approximately $3,657,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 46,188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,867,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

NYSE NCLH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,782,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,841,568. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

