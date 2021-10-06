NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Short Interest Up 24.7% in September

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:NSTM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 49,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,269. NovelStem International has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.28.
