NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.NuVasive also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,000.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.98.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.54.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

