Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Up 25.3% in September

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter.

NAC stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 181,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,386. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.0545 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

