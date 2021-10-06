NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Lifted by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,762 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,356 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 1.3% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $75,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $47,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $190.99. 102,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,081. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $126.80 and a 52-week high of $228.72. The company has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.59.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,359 shares in the company, valued at $30,230,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

