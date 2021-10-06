Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the August 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:NXTD opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Nxt-ID has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $20.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.74.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 36.85% and a negative net margin of 71.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Nxt-ID during the first quarter worth $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nxt-ID in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nxt-ID during the second quarter worth $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Nxt-ID by 100.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Nxt-ID by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID Company Profile

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

