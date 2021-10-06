O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.750 EPS.

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $14.08. 6,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,233. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.11.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

