OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the August 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OFS Credit by 97.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 17,702 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its position in OFS Credit by 54.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OFS Credit by 26.3% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in OFS Credit by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 108,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in OFS Credit by 3.1% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 91,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCCI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,266. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.91. OFS Credit has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $17.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.27%. This is a positive change from OFS Credit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.18%.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

