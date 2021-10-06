OHB (ETR:OHB) Shares Down 1.4%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB) fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €37.25 ($43.82) and last traded at €37.40 ($44.00). 7,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.95 ($44.65).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.24. The stock has a market cap of $652.07 million and a P/E ratio of 29.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.22.

About OHB (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through two segments, Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for OHB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OHB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.