OHB (ETR:OHB) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of OHB SE (ETR:OHB) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €37.25 ($43.82) and last traded at €37.40 ($44.00). 7,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.95 ($44.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $652.07 million and a P/E ratio of 29.11.

OHB Company Profile (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through two segments, Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products.

