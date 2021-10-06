Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,000 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 591,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ODMUF stock remained flat at $$0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Old Mutual has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.

Get Old Mutual alerts:

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.