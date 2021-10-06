Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,000 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 591,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of ODMUF stock remained flat at $$0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Old Mutual has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.78.
About Old Mutual
See Also: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.