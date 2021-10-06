Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMEG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 661.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMEG traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $9.74. 9,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,615. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

