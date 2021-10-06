OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 131,791 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,791 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned 0.12% of Waste Management worth $71,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 119.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 30.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 19.2% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 61.0% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,816 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.90. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $156.74. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

