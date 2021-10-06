OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 449,524 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 988.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,011 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,524 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.7% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $115,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Compass Point raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,419,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,410. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.