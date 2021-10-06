OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Cuts Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp decreased its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,308 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 16.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America cut Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

NYSE:GWRE traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,240. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,349 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $156,767.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $178,594.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

