OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $85.92 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,740,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99,006 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $85,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BCE by 1,142.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in BCE by 1,035.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BCE. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.20. 949,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.11%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.